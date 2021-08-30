The skyline of Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province and home to e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Getty Images The skyline of Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province and home to e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Getty Images
The skyline of Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province and home to e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Getty Images
Regulation
Tech /  Policy

Alibaba’s home province first to issue competition compliance guidelines for online platform operators

  • The Zhejiang provincial government’s guidelines combine multiple antitrust rules and regulations
  • This initiative has come months after the State Council Antitrust Committee issued the final version of the country’s new anti-monopoly guidelines

Topic |   Regulation
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 8:43pm, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The skyline of Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province and home to e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Getty Images The skyline of Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province and home to e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Getty Images
The skyline of Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province and home to e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE