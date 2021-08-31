Chinese President Xi Jinping, pictured here on July 1, said in a meeting on Monday that the government’s campaign against tech giants to address “barbarous growth” has shown early results. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping says Big Tech crackdown is making progress, calls for Communist Party to ‘guide’ companies
- Xi says antitrust campaign against internet platforms has seen early results and called for the Party to do more to supervise businesses
- Beijing’s crackdown has led to a market rout this year that has wiped US$1 trillion off Chinese tech stocks
Topic | Xi Jinping
