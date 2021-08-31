Huawei employs more lobbyists in the EU than other Big Tech companies, a report has found, but it only comes in fifth in spending, after US tech giants. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei employs more lobbyists in the EU than Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple, but spends less
- Huawei has the full-time equivalent of 19 lobbyists on payroll in the EU, where it is fighting policies curbing its ability to provide 5G infrastructure
- The tech sector spends more on lobbying on the continent than any other, including pharmaceuticals, fossil fuels, finance and chemicals
Topic | Huawei
Huawei employs more lobbyists in the EU than other Big Tech companies, a report has found, but it only comes in fifth in spending, after US tech giants. Photo: Bloomberg