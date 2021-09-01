Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix celebrate winning the final of a League of Legends esports tournament against G2 Esports at the Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France, on November 10, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s tightened playing restriction for young video gamers may ruin country’s esports ambitions
- The latest restriction would make it nearly impossible for the country’s esports sector to form and train groups of players under the age of 18
- China’s esports market revenue is projected to surpass US$25.5 billion this year
Topic | Esports
Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix celebrate winning the final of a League of Legends esports tournament against G2 Esports at the Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France, on November 10, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE