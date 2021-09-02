The companies were told to purge vehicles and drivers that do not meet standards to ensure safety, improve drivers’ working conditions and protect data security.

Advertisement

In early July, the CAC announced a cybersecurity probe into Didi after the company ‘forced its way’ onto the New York Stock Exchange against the agency’s warnings. Within days, Didi’s apps were removed from Chinese app stores and the ride-hailing giant was ordered to stop registering new users.

Since then, domestic competitors have been ramping up efforts to expand their presence in Chinese cities.

In mid-July, Meituan, China’s on-demand service giant that runs the country’s largest food delivery platform, quietly relaunched its ride hailing app, which was discontinued in 2019 after launching two years prior.

07:30 Why China is tightening control over cybersecurity

T3 Chuxing has also been aggressively promoting its service, according to Chinese media reports. The company is backed by state-owned carmakers FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor corporation and Chang’an Automobile, along with tech giants Tencent Holdings Alibaba Group Holding and, the owner of the South China Morning Post.

Last month, Chinese state-run media outlet Economic Daily published an opinion piece arguing that frenzied attempts by other ride-hailing firms to exploit Didi’s troubles and expand their market footprint would be unhealthy.

“During the days when Didi stepped away from the spotlight, many companies including Meituan Dache, Gaode Dache and T3 Chuxing have been engaged in a high-profile fight over the market, and all kinds of new and old problems have appeared,” the article said.

Advertisement

So far, there is little indication that Didi’s market dominance is threatened, according to analysts and drivers expanded in July . With 493 million users and 13 million drivers, Didi controls roughly 90 per cent of China’s ride-hailing market. The platform actually, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.

The on-site investigation into Didi’s cybersecurity started at its Beijing headquarters on July 16, and Thursday marked the 45th working day since the investigation was announced on July 2. Cybersecurity reviews typically last up to 45 working days, according to regulations, but that period can be extended.

Advertisement

Regulators have been weighing different potential punishments for Didi, including a record fine, the introduction of a state investor, or even a forced delisting in New York, Bloomberg reported in July. Didi has also been in talks with a state-owned company to handle its data management and monitoring, Reuters reported last month.