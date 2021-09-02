Nasdaq-listed Weibo also said it will post the results of its rectification efforts every week and has set up a hotline for the public to report inappropriate content on its platform.

Its initiative reflects the Chinese social media sector’s commitment to heed the CAC guidelines published on August 27, which target financial and economic information platforms, including the business sections of news websites.

The CAC’s campaign will tackle problems that include misinterpreting national financial policies and macroeconomic data; republishing overseas articles that misinterpret China’s financial policies “without judgment”; writing fake news and spreading rumours; and publishing negative information to threaten, intimidate or blackmail relevant stakeholders, according to the guidelines.

The country’s other major social media platforms – including Tencent Holdings WeChat Kuaishou Technology ByteDance Douyin TikTok ’ super app, short video app operatorand-owned, the Chinese sister app of– have vowed to pursue online clean-up measures under the CAC campaign.

The internet watchdog’s new guidelines also bolster Beijing’s efforts to create a “positive” online environment that redirects people’s attention to content the state deems fit for broad public consumption.

The first phase of the CAC’s campaign will last for two months, during which it will work with other authorities that include the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Finance, the People’s Bank of China, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.