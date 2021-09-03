Mario, a character from Nintendo’s Mario franchise, next to young players at the Legends of Gaming Live event in London on 15 September 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
JD.com stops selling 86 games from Call of Duty to Super Mario Maker 2 on its online shopping site in China’s games crackdown
- Up to 86 games will be taken off JD.com’s online shopping site, China’s second-largest e-commerce platform said
- The games include such hits as Super Mario Maker 2, FIFA21, The Last of Us Part 2, the entire Call of Duty series and the entire Grand Theft Auto series
Topic | Gaming
Mario, a character from Nintendo’s Mario franchise, next to young players at the Legends of Gaming Live event in London on 15 September 2015. Photo: Bloomberg