The “National Anti-fraud Centre” is an app developed by China's Public Security Bureau to tackle suspicious and fraudulent calls, text messages and installed apps. Photo: Handout
China’s most popular app is developed by police and promoted by cyberspace security officer with huge social media followers
- Anti-fraud app is the most downloaded app in local app stores this month amid a state-sponsored promotion campaign
- App soared to top spot within a month of its launch in March, and is now popularised by a cyberspace police officer with large social media followers
Topic | China technology
The “National Anti-fraud Centre” is an app developed by China's Public Security Bureau to tackle suspicious and fraudulent calls, text messages and installed apps. Photo: Handout