Users of popular Chinese review platform Douban will not be able to reply to any posts and articles on the platform until September 13. Photo: Reuters
Chinese review platform Douban suspends reply function amid Beijing’s crackdown on social media
- Douban cited ‘technical reasons’ for suspending its reply function until September 13
- The platform has become a popular online meeting place for users to discuss the latest gossip and updates in China’s entertainment industry
Topic | Social media
