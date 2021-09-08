A motorist travels past an Alibaba office building in Shanghai, China, on December 24, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese state media signal Beijing’s attempt to ease panic about its tech crackdown in unusual front-page editorial
- People’s Daily editorial says regulation of private education, data security and platform economy is ‘not targeted at specific industries or businesses’
- Communist Party mouthpiece stresses Beijing’s support of the private sector after stock market rout
Topic | China technology
