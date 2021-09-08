Beijing has been tightening the government's grip on sensitive online data. Photo: Bloomberg
Didi challengers rush to get ahead in ride-hailing market as industry leader remains snarled in regulatory traffic
- Beijing’s decision to punish Didi by kicking its app from stores and a ban on new clients has opened a window of opportunity for others
- Disruptive tech such as autonomous driving could also offer opportunities for existing players and new entrants to forge ahead in the ride-hailing market
