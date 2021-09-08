A man plays Honor of Kings game on his mobile phone in the shopping and residential area of Sanlitun, in Beijing, China, 25 August 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE A man plays Honor of Kings game on his mobile phone in the shopping and residential area of Sanlitun, in Beijing, China, 25 August 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese authorities call in Tencent, NetEase for ear-bashing over new gaming restrictions for kids

  • The Publicity Department of the CCP and the National Press and Publication Administration (NAPP) have called in major gaming publishers for meeting
  • Many parents have expressed concerns that kids can find workarounds to circumvent play-time restrictions on games

Josh Ye
Updated: 10:51pm, 8 Sep, 2021

