A man plays Honor of Kings game on his mobile phone in the shopping and residential area of Sanlitun, in Beijing, China, 25 August 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese authorities call in Tencent, NetEase for ear-bashing over new gaming restrictions for kids
- The Publicity Department of the CCP and the National Press and Publication Administration (NAPP) have called in major gaming publishers for meeting
- Many parents have expressed concerns that kids can find workarounds to circumvent play-time restrictions on games
Topic | China technology
A man plays Honor of Kings game on his mobile phone in the shopping and residential area of Sanlitun, in Beijing, China, 25 August 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE