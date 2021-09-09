Parents have welcomed the government’s move to protect teenagers online. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai reveals its pilot for internet teenage mode as government efforts to curb gaming addiction ramp up
- Move comes after the government issued a new rule last Monday limiting gaming time for players aged under 18 to between 8pm and 9pm on weekends and holidays
- The guideline asks tech platforms to give ‘social interest’ content a high priority and enrich the overall pool for minors
Topic | China technology
