Shanghai reveals its pilot for internet teenage mode as government efforts to curb gaming addiction ramp up

  • Move comes after the government issued a new rule last Monday limiting gaming time for players aged under 18 to between 8pm and 9pm on weekends and holidays
  • The guideline asks tech platforms to give ‘social interest’ content a high priority and enrich the overall pool for minors

Tracy Qu
Updated: 7:30pm, 9 Sep, 2021

