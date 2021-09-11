An employee makes a chip at a factory of Jiejie Semiconductor Company in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on March 17. Photo: AFP
Three Chinese chip distributors fined for abnormal price increases as prolonged chip shortage raises costs for carmakers
- China’s market regulator fined the chip distributors nearly US$390,000 for price increases above what it considers the normal 7 to 10 per cent
- The global chip shortage has hit China’s automotive industry especially hard, as the country relies on imports for 90 per cent of semiconductor products
