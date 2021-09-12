Pedestrians walk past Tencent's office in Shanghai, China, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians walk past Tencent's office in Shanghai, China, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past Tencent's office in Shanghai, China, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Policy

China antitrust: Anti-corruption watchdog says negative impact on Big Tech will be short-lived

  • Beijing’s fight against monopolistic practices is ‘the best choice in the long run’, said the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
  • China’s tech regulator reportedly asked Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu and other tech giants this week to fix monopolistic issue

Topic |   China technology
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:03pm, 12 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians walk past Tencent's office in Shanghai, China, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians walk past Tencent's office in Shanghai, China, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past Tencent's office in Shanghai, China, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE