Pedestrians walk past Tencent's office in Shanghai, China, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China antitrust: Anti-corruption watchdog says negative impact on Big Tech will be short-lived
- Beijing’s fight against monopolistic practices is ‘the best choice in the long run’, said the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
- China’s tech regulator reportedly asked Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu and other tech giants this week to fix monopolistic issue
