China’s former central banker blasts venture capital for fanning ‘winner takes all’ in digital economy

  • Cash-burning strategies funded by venture capital firms have led to anticompetitive behaviours, says China’s former central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan
  • The comments echo Beijing’s call to prevent “the disorderly expansion of capital”

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 7:00pm, 13 Sep, 2021

Zhou Xiaochuan, then-governor of the People's Bank of China, attends a news conference during the National People's Congress in Beijing on March 10, 2017. Photo: Reuters
