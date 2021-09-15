Bitcoin mining facilities, such as this one in Inner Mongolia, consume large amounts of computing power and electricity. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s bitcoin mining crackdown reaches northern province surrounding Beijing
- The cyberspace watchdog of Hebei province announces a clampdown on cryptocurrency mining and trading
- Chinese authorities have intensified their scrutiny into cryptocurrency mining this year, after the country vowed to reach carbon neutrality by 2060
