Bitcoin mining facilities, such as this one in Inner Mongolia, consume large amounts of computing power and electricity. Photo: Bloomberg Bitcoin mining facilities, such as this one in Inner Mongolia, consume large amounts of computing power and electricity. Photo: Bloomberg
Bitcoin
China’s bitcoin mining crackdown reaches northern province surrounding Beijing

  • The cyberspace watchdog of Hebei province announces a clampdown on cryptocurrency mining and trading
  • Chinese authorities have intensified their scrutiny into cryptocurrency mining this year, after the country vowed to reach carbon neutrality by 2060

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 15 Sep, 2021

