A man charges his electric vehicle in Beijing on March 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s tech regulator orders smart vehicle makers and telecom operators to enhance data and network security
- The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said companies are required to conduct risk assessments on a regular basis
- China wants to step up data control on the smart vehicle industry, just as it has on the internet sector, an expert said
Topic | Tesla
A man charges his electric vehicle in Beijing on March 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg