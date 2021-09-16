A man charges his electric vehicle in Beijing on March 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg A man charges his electric vehicle in Beijing on March 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
A man charges his electric vehicle in Beijing on March 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla
Tech /  Policy

China’s tech regulator orders smart vehicle makers and telecom operators to enhance data and network security

  • The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said companies are required to conduct risk assessments on a regular basis
  • China wants to step up data control on the smart vehicle industry, just as it has on the internet sector, an expert said

Topic |   Tesla
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 10:30pm, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man charges his electric vehicle in Beijing on March 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg A man charges his electric vehicle in Beijing on March 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
A man charges his electric vehicle in Beijing on March 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE