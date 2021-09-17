People use their smartphones as they walk through Ditan Park in Beijing on February 9. China’s new guidelines for building a “cyberspace civilisation” are just the latest move from the Chinese government seeking to exert more control over online narratives. Photo: AP
China’s Big Tech platforms face more responsibility in ‘cyberspace civilisation’ push that seeks more online control
- New cyberspace guidelines will fall heaviest on internet platform operators like Tencent and ByteDance, experts say, raising compliance pressures
- The directive is expected to lead to more propaganda and crackdown campaigns ahead of next year’s 20th party congress and the 2022 Winter Olympics in February
Topic | Censorship in China
