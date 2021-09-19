A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on July 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
China defends sweeping tech crackdown in meeting with Wall Street chiefs
- A contingent of Wall Street executives held talks with top Chinese regulators in a meeting of the China-US Financial Round Table on Thursday
- Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has erased US$1.5 trillion from Chinese stocks amid a broader sell-off at its most extreme
