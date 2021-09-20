A user of Douyin holds up the splash screen of the app. The Chinese version of TikTok is limiting users under the age of 14 to just 40 minutes per day following recent time limits imposed on video games for children. Photo: Weibo
Chinese version of TikTok limits kids under 14 to 40 minutes per day, adding to fight against internet addiction
- In addition to new time limits, young Douyin users will only be able to use the app between 6am and 10pm
- The short video app restrictions follow time limits imposed on video games as Beijing boosts efforts to curb ‘internet addiction’
Topic | TikTok
A user of Douyin holds up the splash screen of the app. The Chinese version of TikTok is limiting users under the age of 14 to just 40 minutes per day following recent time limits imposed on video games for children. Photo: Weibo