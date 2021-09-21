Beijing’s initiative to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has come amid China’s implementation this year of new rules and regulations restricting cross-border data flows and enforcing data localisation. Photo: Xinhua Beijing’s initiative to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has come amid China’s implementation this year of new rules and regulations restricting cross-border data flows and enforcing data localisation. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s initiative to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has come amid China’s implementation this year of new rules and regulations restricting cross-border data flows and enforcing data localisation. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Policy

Analysis |
Will China’s new data security laws complicate Beijing’s move to join Pacific Rim trade pact?

  • Some members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership are expected to demand that China modify its laws
  • The multilateral trade deal covers a combined market of about half a billion people and roughly 13.5 per cent of the global economy

Topic |   Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 12:07am, 22 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing’s initiative to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has come amid China’s implementation this year of new rules and regulations restricting cross-border data flows and enforcing data localisation. Photo: Xinhua Beijing’s initiative to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has come amid China’s implementation this year of new rules and regulations restricting cross-border data flows and enforcing data localisation. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s initiative to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has come amid China’s implementation this year of new rules and regulations restricting cross-border data flows and enforcing data localisation. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE