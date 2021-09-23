A visitor watches a promotion video at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, Guizhou province, on May 26, 2021. Photo: Xinhua A visitor watches a promotion video at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, Guizhou province, on May 26, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China wants to be a ‘powerful intellectual property nation’ by 2035 amid tech race with the US

  • Beijing’s top leaders unveiled a blueprint for China to enhance the creation and protection of intellectual property
  • China considers intellectual property a key strategic area as the country strives towards technological self-reliance

Tracy Qu and Jane Zhang

Updated: 7:00pm, 23 Sep, 2021

