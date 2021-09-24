US President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor during his remarks before signing an executive order on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 24 in Washington. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor during his remarks before signing an executive order on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 24 in Washington. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor during his remarks before signing an executive order on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 24 in Washington. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Policy

White House presses car and chip makers to cooperate and share information to solve semiconductor shortage

  • The White House is pressing carmakers and chip firms to be more aggressive in solving a semiconductor shortage that has upended the auto industry
  • Firms worry about revealing sensitive pricing details, but the commerce secretary said the government would mandate information sharing if necessary

Topic |   Semiconductors
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:04am, 24 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor during his remarks before signing an executive order on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 24 in Washington. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor during his remarks before signing an executive order on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 24 in Washington. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor during his remarks before signing an executive order on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 24 in Washington. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE