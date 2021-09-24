A delivery rider for Meituan, one of China's biggest food delivery firms, making a delivery after picking it up at a restaurant in Beijing on April 27. Photo: AFP A delivery rider for Meituan, one of China's biggest food delivery firms, making a delivery after picking it up at a restaurant in Beijing on April 27. Photo: AFP
China’s top court wants to protect gig workers without hampering tech platforms’ development, aiding Meituan and Didi

  • A justice on the Supreme People’s Court said the court will help regulate the ‘healthy growth’ of platforms while protecting gig workers’ ‘legitimate rights’
  • The statement offered relief to platform operators after the government expanded protections for delivery workers and ride-hailing drivers in July

Josh Ye
Updated: 2:00pm, 24 Sep, 2021

