A delivery rider for Meituan, one of China's biggest food delivery firms, making a delivery after picking it up at a restaurant in Beijing on April 27. Photo: AFP
China’s top court wants to protect gig workers without hampering tech platforms’ development, aiding Meituan and Didi
- A justice on the Supreme People’s Court said the court will help regulate the ‘healthy growth’ of platforms while protecting gig workers’ ‘legitimate rights’
- The statement offered relief to platform operators after the government expanded protections for delivery workers and ride-hailing drivers in July
Topic | Meituan
