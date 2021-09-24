A man plays the popular Honour of Kings online game from Chinese gaming giant Tencent on a high-speed train from Henan to Beijing on September 15. In a document published this week, 213 gaming companies committed to closing loopholes to its systems combating gaming addiction, including the use of overseas platforms. Photo: AP
China’s video game companies vow to boycott overseas platforms and close loopholes for young gamers amid tighter limits
- China’s video game industry association and 213 gaming companies, including Tencent and NetEase, pledged to crack down on access to overseas platforms
- The pact is not legally binding, but it puts in writing a pledge to remove content targeted by authorities such as ‘effeminate men’ and money worship
Topic | Video gaming
