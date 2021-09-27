Two young boys play the popular Chinese game Honour of Kings game in China. Photo: Reuters
China seeks more curbs on gaming and live-streaming in 10-year plan on children’s development
- Companies are required to restrict the time and content that minors can consume on gaming and live-streaming platforms, as well as social networks
- Leaders want tighter measures to better classify games, review content and control minors’ privacy
Topic | Tencent
Two young boys play the popular Chinese game Honour of Kings game in China. Photo: Reuters