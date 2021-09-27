Two young boys play the popular Chinese game Honour of Kings game in China. Photo: Reuters Two young boys play the popular Chinese game Honour of Kings game in China. Photo: Reuters
Two young boys play the popular Chinese game Honour of Kings game in China. Photo: Reuters
Tencent
Tech /  Policy

China seeks more curbs on gaming and live-streaming in 10-year plan on children’s development

  • Companies are required to restrict the time and content that minors can consume on gaming and live-streaming platforms, as well as social networks
  • Leaders want tighter measures to better classify games, review content and control minors’ privacy

Topic |   Tencent
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 5:10pm, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Two young boys play the popular Chinese game Honour of Kings game in China. Photo: Reuters Two young boys play the popular Chinese game Honour of Kings game in China. Photo: Reuters
Two young boys play the popular Chinese game Honour of Kings game in China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE