A view of the quiet Zhongguancun, China's Silicon Valley, in Haidian District, Beijing, on Feb. 13, 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song A view of the quiet Zhongguancun, China's Silicon Valley, in Haidian District, Beijing, on Feb. 13, 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
China puts greater emphasis on Beijing and Zhongguancun as it looks to burnish tech credentials

  • President Xi sent a videotaped speech to the Zhongguancun forum this year, which involves talks on the theme of ‘intelligence, health and carbon neutrality’
  • Chinese authorities say they will work to build more innovation facilities in Beijing and the Zhongguancun area

Tracy Qu
Updated: 11:32pm, 27 Sep, 2021

