A visitor watches a video at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, China, on May 26, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China draws up plan to bring algorithms under state control in sign of tightened censorship
- A three-year plan jointly published by nine central government bodies asks local authorities to regulate the use of algorithms and uphold communist ideology
- China wants tighter control over how content recommendation algorithms shape online discussions among its 1 billion internet users
Topic | Censorship in China
