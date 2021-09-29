A visitor watches a video at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, China, on May 26, 2021. Photo: Xinhua A visitor watches a video at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, China, on May 26, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China draws up plan to bring algorithms under state control in sign of tightened censorship

  • A three-year plan jointly published by nine central government bodies asks local authorities to regulate the use of algorithms and uphold communist ideology
  • China wants tighter control over how content recommendation algorithms shape online discussions among its 1 billion internet users

Xinmei Shen and Tracy Qu

Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Sep, 2021

