People look at console games at a store in Beijing on August 31, 2021, a day after China announced a drastic cut to children's online gaming time to just three hours a week. Photo: AFP
exclusive | New game approvals dry up in China as internal memo shows that developers now have many red lines to avoid
- Review of gaming content is getting stricter and companies will have to stay clear of a long list of red lines if they want approvals in future, memo shows
- According to memo seen by the Post, games are a new art form that must highlight ‘correct values’ and an accurate understanding of China’s history and culture
Topic | Mobile gaming
People look at console games at a store in Beijing on August 31, 2021, a day after China announced a drastic cut to children's online gaming time to just three hours a week. Photo: AFP