As a result of China’s stricter approach to content, Bilibili – which started as an online community to share Japanese cartoons and games – has tilted towards education and science topics. Photo: Reuters
As Beijing gets tough on celebrity gossip and gaming, online content providers pin their hopes on ‘knowledge’

  • Knowledge videos have become a safe bet for China’s tech giants amid on ongoing campaign by Beijing to clamp down on unsavoury content
  • Popularity of free-for-all online classes has been a shot in the arm for platforms amid censorship drive

Tracy Qu and Iris Deng
Tracy Qu and Iris Deng

Updated: 10:00am, 2 Oct, 2021

As a result of China’s stricter approach to content, Bilibili – which started as an online community to share Japanese cartoons and games – has tilted towards education and science topics. Photo: Reuters
