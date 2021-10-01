New regulation drafted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reflects Beijing’s policy objectives on improving the country’s data security and having greater control over the nation’s once freewheeling internet sector. Photo: Reuters
China to block ‘core’ industrial, telecoms data from leaving the country
- The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has drafted new regulation to bar the transfer of crucial industrial and telecoms data outside China
- The ministry is now soliciting public feedback on the proposed regulation until the end of October
Topic | Cybersecurity
New regulation drafted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reflects Beijing’s policy objectives on improving the country’s data security and having greater control over the nation’s once freewheeling internet sector. Photo: Reuters