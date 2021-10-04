State-owned UnionPay’s own mobile payment service, Cloud QuickPass, is gaining broader access to the platforms of Alipay and WeChat Pay. Photo: SCMP
Ant Group, Tencent further open up their mobile payment ecosystems to state-owned UnionPay
- Cloud QuickPass, UnionPay’s mobile payment service, is getting wider access to the platforms of industry giants Alipay and WeChat Pay
- This reflects how the country’s Big Tech companies are rushing to comply with Beijing’s order to open up their ‘walled gardens’ to competition
Topic | Mobile payments
