Under the European Union’s proposed Digital Services Act, US technology giants such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.com are to be regulated by the EU country where they are headquartered. Photo: Agence France-Presse
US tech giants Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon should be regulated where they are based, EU lawmaker says
- The country of origin principle is set out in EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager’s draft rules, known as the Digital Services Act
- It means Apple, Google and Facebook are to be regulated in Ireland, the base of their European operations, while Amazon is subject to Luxembourg’s supervision
Topic | European Union
