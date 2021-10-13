The opening ceremony of China’s 2021 Cybersecurity Week in Xian, the event’s host city this year. Coinciding with the event, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released a report this week saying the country faces a shortage of cybersecurity talent. Photo: Xinhua The opening ceremony of China’s 2021 Cybersecurity Week in Xian, the event’s host city this year. Coinciding with the event, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released a report this week saying the country faces a shortage of cybersecurity talent. Photo: Xinhua
China faces cybersecurity talent shortage amid push to secure data and develop the digital economy

  • A new report from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology says China’s cybersecurity industry is facing a shortage of highly skilled talent
  • Beijing has raised cybersecurity scrutiny this year, passing new laws and regulations and launching probes into tech companies like Didi Chuxing

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Oct, 2021

