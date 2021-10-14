Shanghai-based OneSmart International Education Group plans to pivot its business to non-school curriculum areas. Photo: Weibo Shanghai-based OneSmart International Education Group plans to pivot its business to non-school curriculum areas. Photo: Weibo
Shanghai-based OneSmart International Education Group plans to pivot its business to non-school curriculum areas. Photo: Weibo
Chinese education firm OneSmart faces demands for refunds after closing its off-campus tutoring activities nationwide

  • Angry parents are asking OneSmart for refunds, ranging from US$155 to US$15,000, after the firm shut down its K-12 off-campus education activities across China
  • The Shanghai-based company said it will shift its business to non-school curriculum areas, without elaborating

Jane Zhang
Updated: 7:07pm, 14 Oct, 2021

