Chinese men use their smartphones on the streets of Beijing on August 22, 2021. Three months into a targeted campaign against the internet industry, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said scrutiny of the industry will deepen. Photo: AP
China’s tech regulator says scrutiny of internet industry to deepen as targeted six-month campaign continues
- The head of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said scrutiny of the internet sector will deepen and pledged support for small businesses
- The agency is three months into a six-month campaign to fix perceived problems with the digital economy, such as poor data security practices
Topic | Internet
Chinese men use their smartphones on the streets of Beijing on August 22, 2021. Three months into a targeted campaign against the internet industry, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said scrutiny of the industry will deepen. Photo: AP