A view of Zhongguancun Innoway, one of the most distinctive blocks themed around innovation and entrepreneurship at Haidian district, Beijing on June 20, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
China opens VPN services to foreign investment in Beijing
- A policy update now permits foreign investors to own up to half of each virtual private network service provider in Beijing
- The State Council has also relaxed foreign investment controls on information services, performing arts, overseas travel and education
