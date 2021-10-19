Short video-sharing app operators Douyin, run by TikTok owner ByteDance, and Kuaishou Technology were recently handed fines by the State Administration for Market Regulation for violating China’s advertising laws. Photos: Weibo, Bloomberg Short video-sharing app operators Douyin, run by TikTok owner ByteDance, and Kuaishou Technology were recently handed fines by the State Administration for Market Regulation for violating China’s advertising laws. Photos: Weibo, Bloomberg
Chinese market regulator fines Douyin, Kuaishou for publishing controversial micro loan ad

  • Short video app operators Douyin and Kuaishou were each slapped with a US$31,000 fine for violating China’s advertising law
  • The controversial micro loan ad that the two firms published was produced by JD Technology, the fintech arm of JD.com

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 3:36pm, 19 Oct, 2021

