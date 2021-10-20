With government funding support, Cyberport provides start-up capital, office space and access to technology to help local start-ups get off the ground. Photo: Handout
Cyberport’s future is in the north as industry pivots towards Greater Bay Area, says CEO of Hong Kong tech hub
- With government funding support, Cyberport provides start-up capital, office space and access to technology to help local start-ups get off the ground
- Cyberport CEO says Hong Kong’s tech firms will rely more on the Greater Bay Area as a market in future, and tech hub is at a special moment in its history
Topic | Greater Bay Area
With government funding support, Cyberport provides start-up capital, office space and access to technology to help local start-ups get off the ground. Photo: Handout