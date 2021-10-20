Xi’s latest comments come after a near-continuous regulatory campaign targeting the country’s tech giants since last winter. Photo: Xinhua
Xi calls for smarter regulation of digital economy and highlights its key role in future national development
- According to Xi, the digital economy is vital for China to form a new ‘development pattern’ and ‘modern economic system’
- Xi said that China has unique advantages, including its socialism system, a ‘whole country approach’ and vast market size
