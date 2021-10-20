A motorist travels past an Alibaba Group Holding office building in Shanghai on December 24, 2020. Beijing’s ongoing antitrust campaign kicked off last year with an investigation into the e-commerce giant, and regulators are now tightening rules and hiring more workers amid the crackdown. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s antitrust agency looks to boost headcount as Beijing amends Anti-Monopoly Law to target internet platforms
- The antitrust bureau of the State Administration for Market Regulation posted online that it is looking for 18 new hires
- Beijing is also amending its antitrust law to ban the use of algorithms for competitive advantage, after Big Tech firms were fined for related behaviour

