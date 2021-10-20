Growing phone and online scams are prompting China to enact a tougher law to tackle the menace. Photo: Handout Growing phone and online scams are prompting China to enact a tougher law to tackle the menace. Photo: Handout
Growing phone and online scams are prompting China to enact a tougher law to tackle the menace. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Policy

China drafts new law dedicated to fighting phone and online scams that cost victims US$42 billion last year

  • Proposed law is being reviewed by top legislature in latest attempt to root out the menace
  • Scams cost victims US$42.5 billion in 2020, according to China’s public security ministry

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Growing phone and online scams are prompting China to enact a tougher law to tackle the menace. Photo: Handout Growing phone and online scams are prompting China to enact a tougher law to tackle the menace. Photo: Handout
Growing phone and online scams are prompting China to enact a tougher law to tackle the menace. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE