Growing phone and online scams are prompting China to enact a tougher law to tackle the menace. Photo: Handout
China drafts new law dedicated to fighting phone and online scams that cost victims US$42 billion last year
- Proposed law is being reviewed by top legislature in latest attempt to root out the menace
- Scams cost victims US$42.5 billion in 2020, according to China’s public security ministry
Topic | Scams and swindles
