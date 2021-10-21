The Cyberspace Administration of China has updated a list of official news sources that others are allowed to republish, increasing it to more than 1,350 sources. Consisting mainly of government websites and state-owned media, like Xinhua and People’s Daily, the list is the latest example of Beijing moving to increase its control of content online. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing updates list of approved news sources, tightening its control over internet content
- The Cyberspace Administration of China has updated a list of state-run media outlets and government websites from which others are allowed to republish
- Beijing has tightened its grip on online content this year, targeting citizen journalists and financial news media
Topic | Internet
