Xinhua: China needs Big Tech to grow but companies should avoid ‘winner takes all’

  • A commentary by the official Xinhua news agency urged tech giants to refrain from taking advantage of smaller businesses
  • Beijing seeks to strike a balance between regulating and promoting the country’s tech industry, as authorities shore up confidence after a regulatory crackdown

Tracy Qu
Updated: 5:07pm, 21 Oct, 2021

