Questions have been raised on how China’s digital trade can expand under its strict regulations on cross-border data flows. Photo: Shutterstock
China to pursue digital trade expansion under new five-year plan as cross-border data flow restrictions remain in place
- China’s Ministry of Commerce has pledged to support the expansion of digital trade under its 14th five-year plan for trade in services
- The country’s digital trade volume reached US$294.76 billion in 2020, up 47.4 per cent from US$200 billion in 2015
Topic | China technology
Questions have been raised on how China’s digital trade can expand under its strict regulations on cross-border data flows. Photo: Shutterstock