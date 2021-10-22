A woman speaks on her phone near a Douyin logo in Beijing on March 31, 2021. Photo: AP Photo A woman speaks on her phone near a Douyin logo in Beijing on March 31, 2021. Photo: AP Photo

TikTok’s China sibling Douyin launches mandatory five-second pauses in video feed to curb user addiction

  • Douyin, the Chinese version of short video-sharing app TikTok, is forcing users to take a break after long viewing sessions
  • The Chinese government has become increasingly concerned over the amount of time young internet users are spending on algorithm-driven content

Tracy Qu
Updated: 6:00pm, 22 Oct, 2021

