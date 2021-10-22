China’s National Development and Reform Commission had added the mining of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to a list of industrial activities that the country wants to eliminate. Photo: Shutterstock China’s National Development and Reform Commission had added the mining of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to a list of industrial activities that the country wants to eliminate. Photo: Shutterstock
China puts cryptocurrency mining on industrial blacklist in final step to eliminate the activity

  • The National Development and Reform Commission has added cryptocurrency mining to a list of industries that China wants to abolish
  • This action could hammer the final nail in the coffin of cryptocurrency mining activities in China

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 22 Oct, 2021

