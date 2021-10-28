Shenzhen, home to social media and video game giant Tencent, plans to become China’s leading hub of unicorns, according to a new plan published this month. Photo: Bloomberg Shenzhen, home to social media and video game giant Tencent, plans to become China’s leading hub of unicorns, according to a new plan published this month. Photo: Bloomberg

China’s tech hub Shenzhen, home to Huawei and Tencent, wants to become a ‘unicorn’ paradise

  • The city plans to grow more highly valued tech start-ups and help them seek funding on stock exchanges, officials said in a new proposal
  • President Xi Jinping hand-picked Shenzhen to become a model socialist city in innovation

Iris Deng
Updated: 7:00am, 28 Oct, 2021

