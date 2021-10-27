The national flag flies outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building on Beijing's Financial Street on December 18, 2019. A new amendment to the country’s Anti-Monopoly Law, expected to go into effect next year, could have Big Tech companies facing much higher penalties for abusing market power or failing to disclose mergers. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song The national flag flies outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building on Beijing's Financial Street on December 18, 2019. A new amendment to the country’s Anti-Monopoly Law, expected to go into effect next year, could have Big Tech companies facing much higher penalties for abusing market power or failing to disclose mergers. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
The national flag flies outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building on Beijing's Financial Street on December 18, 2019. A new amendment to the country’s Anti-Monopoly Law, expected to go into effect next year, could have Big Tech companies facing much higher penalties for abusing market power or failing to disclose mergers. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
China amends Anti-Monopoly Law for the first time amid tech crackdown, increasing penalties and regulatory control

  • China’s draft amendment for the 13-year-old Anti-Monopoly Law calls for greater control of the tech sector and increases regulators’ discretionary power
  • The amended law is expected to take effect sometime in 2022

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 7:00pm, 27 Oct, 2021

